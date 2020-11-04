LIVE: McGrath Monica Election 2020 5 pm

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Mcconnell's challenger is former marine fighter pilot and 20-18 congressional candidate amy mcgrath.

She was in elementary school when mcconnell was first elected to office.

Now...she wants to end his time in office.

abc 36's monica harkins is with the mcgrath campaign in georgetown.

Monica, her supporters have said it's just as much about getting mitch mcconnell out... as it is about getting mcgrath in.

That's what most of the voters i've talked to over the last couple of weeks have been telling me.

Mcgrath has run on three main points....being a mom, a marine and mitch mcconnell has been in office too long.

Part of that stump speech is about protecting democracy.

She says she wants to be a senator who works across party lines to get things done...and her supporters agree.

" maddie catz: she's got such good ideas.

And she believes in a bit of diversity which i don't think mcconnell does at all.

I think that's one of the big things too.

She believes in a lot of diversity being married to a republican right?

So yeah, she's just a wonderful candidate."

as far as what to expect tonight....here at the georgetown airport...this is the last stop of her campaign...back home for her.
She's been flying around the state all day making final pitches to voters in all regions of the state.

She's been flying around the state all day making final pitches to voters in all regions of the state.

Mcgrath says she isn't sure when the official results will come in...and because of covid-19 she won't be having a watch party....she'll be watching from home just like a lot of kentuckians.

Coming up at 5:30 amy mcgrath's last meet and greet of the 2020 election.

Live in georgetown, monica harkins abc