LIVE: Election 924 cut in

Challenger amy mcgrath is expected to comment on the race soon.

Elect boxes:2x1 abc 36 studio lexington location three location four abc 36 studio abc 36's monica harkins has been following the mcgrath campaign all afternoon.

I've been in contact with the mcgrath campaign and still no word if she's going to speak tonight.

Mcgrath chose not to host a watch party tonight of course because of the pandemic.

When we talked to her earlier this afternoon she said she wasn't even sure there'd be results tonight.

This loss for mcgrath is one that people across the country were watching...consider ing senator mitch mcconnell's top seat as senate majority leader.

Mcgrath to the very end this afternoon hopeful she would beat mcconnell.

"amy mcgrath: um i don't know...i'm gonna.

I'm somebody that has always fought for my country i always try to do the right thing so in the future that's what i can tell you i'll do."

Mcgrath might be a relatively popular name because of this race...but this is the second public office in kentucky mcgrath lost to congressman andy barr in 2018.

I'm on stand by waiting to hear from mcgrath's campaign if she will do a virtual speech.

Covering the mcgrath campaign, monica harkins abc 36 news we want to check in now on another




