LIVE: 11 PM election

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Amy mcgrath burst onto the political scene two years ago when she narrowly lost her first bid for public office to republican incumbent andy barr in the sixth district congressional race.

This time taking on the senate majority leader.

She beat mitch mcconnell in at least one category...fundrais ing.

She raised nearly 100-million dollars for this race...which if you do the math...she spent about 84- dollars per vote...but lost by 20-percentage points.

Abc 36 monica harkins covered the mcgrath campaign...she joins us 'live.'

Amy mcgrath didn't host a watch party tonight because of the pandemic.

Instead, she watched from home...she did release a concession speech online though about 30 minutes ago.

She thanked her supporters and touched on much of her campaign rhetoric...how she wanted to inspire kentuckians to let their voices be heard.....mobilize people to get to the polls...and looking forward she says she hopes people will continue to work for a better future.

"mcgrath: today it is my sincere hope that the country can start to heal after these ugly and divisive four years.

I'm proud of my contributions helping democrats take back the house in 2018.

And hopefully now the senate in 2020."

This loss hurt for kentucky democrats but also democrats nationwide hoping to boot the senate majority leader out.

It also hurt financially mcgrath making headlines early on as she raised millions more than mcconnnell.

In her final moments of the video mcgrath says above all she hopes for an america were people come before politics.

Covering the mcgrath campaign i'm monica harkins.




