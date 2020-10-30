Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scarlett Johansson planned wedding in weeks

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Scarlett Johansson planned wedding in weeks

Scarlett Johansson planned wedding in weeks

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost planned their surprise intimate wedding in "a few weeks" as they only wanted friends and family.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Jost Debuts Wedding Ring on 'SNL' After Marrying Scarlett Johansson!

Colin Jost is showing off his new bling! The 38-year-old Weekend Update co-host debuted his new...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:13Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot | THR News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:24Published
Florence Pugh says she and Scarlett Johansson are like sisters [Video]

Florence Pugh says she and Scarlett Johansson are like sisters

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have a “sisterly bond”, after the pair starred together in 'Black Widow'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published