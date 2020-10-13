Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Max George to dance to The Simpsons on Strictly Come Dancing

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Max George to dance to The Simpsons on Strictly Come Dancing

Max George to dance to The Simpsons on Strictly Come Dancing

Max George and Dianne Buswell will dance to The Simpsons theme tune on 'Strictly Come Dancing' this weekend (07.11.20).


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Parker's wife gives birth [Video]

Tom Parker's wife gives birth

Tom Parker’s wife has given birth to their second child, his Wanted bandmate Max George has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published
Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news [Video]

Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news

Max George has offered former The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker his support after the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published