Democrat Mondaire Jones Declared Winner Of Nita Lowey Seat

Democrat Mondaire Jones has won New York's 17th Congressional District seat that was held by longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey.



Related videos from verified sources Election 2020: Political Expert On Congressional Overhaul



A Congressional overhaul is underway in Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx, where three districts will get freshmen representatives. Each of them is replacing an influential member of the House, who.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:37 Published 5 hours ago Mondaire Jones Believed Winner Of Nita Lowey Seat



In New York's 17th District, it appears Democrat Mondaire Jones has won the seat that was long held by Congresswoman Nita Lowey. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43 Published 8 hours ago Mondaire Jones Greets Voters



Mondaire Jones is vying to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey. He's facing off against a Republican and three independent candidates. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 1 day ago