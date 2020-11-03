Democrat Mondaire Jones Declared Winner Of Nita Lowey Seat
Democrat Mondaire Jones has won New York's 17th Congressional District seat that was held by longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey.
Election 2020: Political Expert On Congressional OverhaulA Congressional overhaul is underway in Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx, where three districts will get freshmen representatives. Each of them is replacing an influential member of the House, who..
Mondaire Jones Believed Winner Of Nita Lowey SeatIn New York's 17th District, it appears Democrat Mondaire Jones has won the seat that was long held by Congresswoman Nita Lowey. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Mondaire Jones Greets VotersMondaire Jones is vying to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey. He's facing off against a Republican and three independent candidates.