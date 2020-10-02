Shannon Sharpe: 76ers pursuing James Harden for Ben Simmons would simply not work | UNDISPUTED

Reports came in yesterday that the Philadelphia 76ers are highly interested in making a move for James Harden to pair up with Joel Embiid.

The Houston Rockets however have declared it an emphatic 'no' on their end, saying it’s a non-starter for them.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the proposed trade.