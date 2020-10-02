Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: 76ers pursuing James Harden for Ben Simmons would simply not work | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: 76ers pursuing James Harden for Ben Simmons would simply not work | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: 76ers pursuing James Harden for Ben Simmons would simply not work | UNDISPUTED

Reports came in yesterday that the Philadelphia 76ers are highly interested in making a move for James Harden to pair up with Joel Embiid.

The Houston Rockets however have declared it an emphatic 'no' on their end, saying it’s a non-starter for them.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the proposed trade.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless reacts to Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers following Clippers collapse | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers following Clippers collapse | UNDISPUTED

It didn’t take Doc Rivers long to get another job after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. Doc has agreed to a 5-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and will now be tasked with getting..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:34Published