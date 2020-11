Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’ Video Credit: WREG - Duration: 00:30s - Published 37 seconds ago Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’ Mississippi voters approved a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.” This replaces a Confederate-themed state flag that was retired earlier this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Mississippi voters approve flag with magnolia instead of Confederate symbol. And about 70 percent of voters approved the new flag, which had to include the words “In God We...

NYTimes.com - Published 14 hours ago





Tweets about this