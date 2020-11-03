Mississippi residents to vote ‘yes or no’ on new state flag Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 days ago Mississippi residents to vote ‘yes or no’ on new state flag Mississippi voters are deciding whether to accept a new state flag to replace one that had the Confederate battle emblem. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Voters are deciding- whether to- accept a new state flag to- replace one that had the- confederate battle emblem.- lawmakers retired the old one - months ago as part of a - national reckoning over racial- injustice.- a single design is on the ballo- for a yes-or-no vote. It has a- magnolia, encircled by stars an- the phrase, "in god - we trust."- if a majority of voters say yes- the flag will become an - official state symbol.- - - - if they say no, a commission- will design another flag to go- on- next year's ballot - still with- no confederate- symbol.





