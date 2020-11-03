Global  
 

Mississippians excited about new state flag

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
A lot of Mississippians are excited about the new state flag, which voters overwhelming approved Tuesday.

Residents-- by almost 72 percent of the vote-- approved the new state flag design.

This flag would replace the former state flag with the confederate battle emblem.

Wayne hereford went to oxford to speak with the towns mayor who was part of the flag commission that pushed for its passage.

And one of the other measures that passed n mississippi:




