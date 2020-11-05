Ole Miss Coaches Raise New State Flag

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Tuesday, november 3rd officially marked a day of change in mississippi as voters approved the new state flag ole miss coaches wasting no time with no better way to celebrate the victory than by raising the flag up this is video on the athletic campus at ole miss the athletic department out in full force for the raising of the new "in god we trust" flag....from head football coach lane kiffin, to head baseball coach mike bianco and head basketball coaches yolett mcphee-mccuin and kermit davis...everyone in attendance for the celebration back in june...coaches from across the state of mississisppi, including coaches from ole miss advocated for the changing of the state flag at the capitol in jackson the change is something the coaches says they're happy to see finally come to fruition kiffin: "it's an awesome day.

A lot of work went into this.

A lot of years.

I'm fortunate to be a part of it.

Just really happy for our state."

Mcphee-mccuin: "just proud that mississippi has a flag that's inclusive for everybody.

Just shoutout to everybody that had a part in that."

Davis: "you know i've been wondering for a lot of years when our state was going to make a change and have a flag that represented all of our citizens and people of mississippi."

Carter: "i think our coaches are excited.

Our student-athletes are excited.

It's something that will absolutely unite us in the state of missisisppi."