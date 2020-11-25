Leach, Kiffin eager for Egg Bowl matchup

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

We're four days away from this year's egg bowl... head coaches mike leach and lane kiffin's first years are wrapping up... never easy to establish a good culture at a new program in year one... it doesn't help when there's a global pandemic that wiped out spring practices... the 3-4 and 2-5 seasons for ole miss and state have finally led to this... egg bowl week... the bulldogs have won the last two contests against the rebels... when it comes to this season though.... state's two wins came against lsu week one and a 24-17 victory over vanderbilt a few weeks ago... ole miss has won back-to-back games agaist vanderbilt and south carolina... you can easily make the argument that they could have defeated alabama...auburn and arkansas as well... all of those matchups came down to the wire... despite the adversity this year.... both head coaches believe their teams have made progress... 00-05 :35-:40 leach says: i don't think we've reached our potential yet.

I think we're young enough where we are gonn a change to the popsitive and that?s where the biggest strides come when young players develop.

They're collectively explosive on offense that jumps out the most.

Kiffin says: these guys have played really well on defense for most of the season.

Give you a lot of problems, play hard and have really good players.

We have our hands full and they hadn't played well on offense but turned it around and started to beat drop 8 which was their issue lately.