'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:14s - Published
'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman sends message of support to namesake Argentine soccer legend Maradona.


Doctor says Diego Maradona doing well after surgery

 BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said. Maradona had a..
Maradona responding 'very well' after surgery

 Diego Maradona is "responding very well" only a day after having brain surgery in Argentina.
Springboks commit to Rugby Championship until 2030

 South Africa commit to the Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, until 2030.
Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery [Video]

Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic [Video]

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews

Pochettino on life with Diego Maradona [Video]

Mauricio Pochettino reminisces on sharing a room with Diego Maradona and how his charismatic personality reminds him of former PSG teammate Ronaldinho.

Argentine football manager, Diego Maradona, self-isolates at home due to COVID-19 risk [Video]

Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of Covid-19. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known.

