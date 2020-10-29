'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews

Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.

South Africa commit to the Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, until 2030.

Diego Maradona is "responding very well" only a day after having brain surgery in Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said. Maradona had a..