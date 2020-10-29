'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona
Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman sends message of support to namesake Argentine soccer legend Maradona.
Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgeryFormer soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.
Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinicMaradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews
Pochettino on life with Diego MaradonaMauricio Pochettino reminisces on sharing a room with Diego Maradona and how his charismatic personality reminds him of former PSG teammate Ronaldinho.
Argentine football manager, Diego Maradona, self-isolates at home due to COVID-19 riskDiego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of Covid-19. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known.