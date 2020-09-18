Federal Judge Demands USPS's DeJoy Appear And Explain Himself

A federal judge is demanding that US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appears in court to explain himself.

Business Insider reports Judge Emmet Sullivan made the remark in hearing a case brought by the NAACP and other civil rights groups.

The plaintiffs have been trying to get the US postal service to deliver mail-in ballots in a timely manner.

The purpose of Wednesday's hearing was to grill the USPS on its noncompliance with Judge Sullivan's previous orders.

Sullivan ordered the USPS on Tuesday to reexamine mailing locations in 15 states and ensure that any found ballots would be delivered before polls closed.

The Postal Service said it wouldn't comply with the order and would keep its own schedule, which would finish its sweep by 8 p.m.

On Tuesday.

Expressing his fury at the USPS's performance throughout the pandemic, Sullivan accused the USPS of slow-walking responses to his orders.

The postmaster's going to have to be deposed or appear before me.

Judge Emmet Sullivan