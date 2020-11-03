Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voting options here to stay

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Voting options here to stay
Making more voices heard

Results as final.

Nearly record voter turnout across the state might be the result of increased voter options... options made necessary by the insidious coronavirus.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us now with how local g?

"*o?

"*p and* leaders view the changing voter landscape.

George ?

"* there's a divide between olmsted gop and dfl parties when it comes to how and when voters should be able to cast their ballots.

Olmsted's d?

"*f?

"*l party expressed appreciation for the increased length of time voters could cast their ballot..

Saying it will mean campaigning for votes earlier in future elections.

Chair of senate district 26 mike liebow also tells me the variety of options all seemed positive.

However ?

"* olmsted's gop party says the increased time means voters will cast a ballot too soon ?

"* before getting important information closer to election day..

Chair greg gallas adds there's a distrust of mail?

"*in voting compared to in?

"* person or it won't be election day it will be election season and we'll have to start a little earlier to talk to people because we know they might start voting earlier.

I think we are going to emphasize early voting even when there's not a pandemic because frankly those votes are in the bank and we can stop bothering people.

&lt;our election cycle has become far too long.

I think we need to shorten that up, that voting period.

People take it pretty seriously and if you're that serious about it you can do absentee and in?

"*person voting.

Gallas says he believes having mail in ballots increases the possibility of voter fraud..

Liebow believes while it may complicate some things, having the chance for more voices to be heard is a thank you jessica.

Minnesota's secretary of state posted today there was a more than 78?

"* percent turnout in the state.

The record was set in 1956..

With 83?

"* percent.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Steven Gerrard's multi-faceted Rangers striker options assessed

Steven Gerrard's multi-faceted Rangers striker options assessed Much has been made of the Ibrox defence this year but his striking options give the gaffer major...
Daily Record - Published

VIX options point to less postelection volatility

Options trading for the Cboe Volatility Index indicates investors are pricing in less volatility for...
SmartBrief - Published

Record $2.9B Bitcoin options open interest follows BTC rally to $14,259

Record $2.9B Bitcoin options open interest follows BTC rally to $14,259 Open interest in Bitcoin options reached a new record at $2.9 billion, signaling that pro traders...
The Cointelegraph - Published


Tweets about this

Mischa3189

Mischa @Smilan317 @JoeBiden @colonelBOB2020 I hope that the option of mail in ballots are here to stay & become the norm.… https://t.co/9tbPGXGxvD 4 hours ago

marthaM_683

Martha🇰🇪 Yes this country is messed up in many ways but give me a solution that will work HERE and NOW that is more feasible… https://t.co/EPcNJ7bnSp 21 hours ago

vannaisworking

Vanna RT @beverlypowelltx: Remember that if you are in line when the polls close at 7pm, DON'T LEAVE! You have the right to stay in line and #vot… 1 day ago

beverlypowelltx

Senator Beverly Powell Remember that if you are in line when the polls close at 7pm, DON'T LEAVE! You have the right to stay in line and… https://t.co/QlCWTz8NR8 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard talks trade options for Philly 76ers: Simmons or Embiid for Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard talks trade options for Philly 76ers: Simmons or Embiid for Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss potential trades of the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden. Broussard discusses the combinations of current teammates on both the Houston Rockets..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published
Parents' In-Person Learning Concerns [Video]

Parents' In-Person Learning Concerns

After nine weeks of hybrid and virtual options, the Winona school district wants students and teachers in the same room. The parents voice their concerns.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Jay Glazer talks Rodgers' Packers & Belichick's Patriots options for success ahead of trade deadline | THE HERD [Video]

Jay Glazer talks Rodgers' Packers & Belichick's Patriots options for success ahead of trade deadline | THE HERD

Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd to talk Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers & the New England Patriots ahead of the trade deadline. Does Green Bay need help? How do the Pats get back to success?

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:28Published