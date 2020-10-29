Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts say

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts say

Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts say

The prediction polls for Florida voters didn't show up for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Numerous polls days out from the election got it wrong.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next? [Video]

Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next?

Many Florida workers are celebrating a major victory for their bottom line after voters approve Amendment 2, raising Florida’s minimum wage. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains what’s next.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:53Published
Supreme Court may not have final say in election [Video]

Supreme Court may not have final say in election

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan Wolff have more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published
Low-income workers celebrating Florida's minimum wage hike [Video]

Low-income workers celebrating Florida's minimum wage hike

Florida is the eighth state in the nation, first in the south, to raise its minimum wage to $15.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published
Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida [Video]

Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida

Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Confident' Biden urges unity as votes are counted

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday he feels "confident" he will "emerge victorious" after all states finish their ballot counting, and he..
USATODAY.com
US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads [Video]

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation, just as it has been its heartbeat for two centuries. Even in the face of pandemic, more Americans voted this election than ever before in American history." "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report when counting is finished, we believe we'll be the winners," Biden added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

carloseats

Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) RT @McKennaKingTV: “Their credibility is, to put it mildly, at rock bottom level... A lot of pollsters want to take the easy way out of the… 12 minutes ago

McKennaKingTV

McKenna King “Their credibility is, to put it mildly, at rock bottom level... A lot of pollsters want to take the easy way out o… https://t.co/eWUSNCkMdx 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016? [Video]

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

[NFA] Opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of 2016. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn presents a few of them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published