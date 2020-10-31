Global  
 

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him.

Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.


Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes

 The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and..
CBS News

Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is inching closer to the presidency — a dramatic swing after early returns in the last 24 hours appeared to favor..
CBS News
Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts say [Video]

Lazy pollsters using outdated methods got it wrong in Florida again, political experts say

The prediction polls for Florida voters didn't show up for former Vice President Joe Biden. Numerous polls days out from the election got it wrong.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:53Published

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

11/4: CBSN AM

 Race to White House remains too close to call; Key battleground states count remaining mail-in ballots
CBS News

Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie rejects Trump’s claim of ‘major fraud’ in 2020 election

 Former Gov. Chris Christie sharply rebuked President Donald Trump’s claims early Wednesday morning that a “major fraud” was at hand in the election and..
WorldNews

AP Debrief: How Biden won Wisconsin

 Julie Pace, AP Washington Bureau Chief, explains how Joe Biden won the key battleground state of Wisconsin and what that means for the path to the 270 Electoral..
USATODAY.com

US election results: Trump and Biden each claim victory as lawsuits brew

 The Trump campaign challenges vote counts in the key states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
BBC News

Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolen

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The campaign is demanding access to the vote counting sites, and..
CBS News

Trump and polarization drove record turnout. So did mail voting. Let's have more of it.

 All Americans should be able to vote by mail, simply and conveniently. States should enshrine this in law to keep turnout up and election costs down.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News
Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win' [Video]

Joe Biden tells America Democrats 'on track to win'

Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable. “We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. “But look, we feel goodabout where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believewe’re on track to win this election.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published

Joe Biden: "We believe we're on track to win this election"

 With the election still up for grabs, Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and said he is confident he will win. Biden urged patience, as vote..
CBS News

US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has few

US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has few President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the White House....
New Zealand Herald - Published


charliemansell

Charlie Mansell RT @SkyNews: At a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden said he is on course to take key states by bigger margins than Donald Trump did… 21 minutes ago

sabrinagena_

gena mail in votes bud. facts over feelings right? stop being a snowflake and accept that Biden is gonna be president. t… https://t.co/b4sBMxrrEl 47 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election https://t.co/wVrfQ7lS1p 2 hours ago

SkyNews

SkyNews At a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden said he is on course to take key states by bigger margins than Donal… https://t.co/0inJDYqjx6 3 hours ago

BeverleeRing

Beverlee Ring @WillowPippa1 @artmama746 I’m not feeling better. That millions on our country would vote again for this president… https://t.co/FIxB9PtXnZ 5 hours ago

Eddomondi

Edward Omondi RT @njeri5gitau: @prophetahuva says of course Biden and Kamala are in their own world. They are so confident they will take the seat. They… 8 hours ago


Road To The White House [Video]

Road To The White House

CBS 2's Chris Tye looks into the ways President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden can garner enough electoral votes to win the general election.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:31Published
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States [Video]

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

A handful of battleground states will be crucial to who will win the White House. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the very latest on the vote count.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
Markets rally even with U.S. race too close to call [Video]

Markets rally even with U.S. race too close to call

Technology stocks pushed Wall Street's major averages higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published