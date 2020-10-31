Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him.
Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.
Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Joe Biden said: “Good evening, your patienceis commendable. “We knew this was going to go on but who knew it was going togo into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. “But look, we feel goodabout where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believewe’re on track to win this election.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published