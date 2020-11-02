Bay Area Democrats Watch Election Vote Count With Anxiety, Hope
Tuesday night provided nervous Democrats with an emotional roller coaster ride that still isn't over.
Kiet Do reports.
(11-4-20)
Election Tension: Many In Bay Area Fear Unrest In Wake Of Upcoming VoteWith Election Day just hours away, people and businesses throughout the Bay Area were bracing for potential unrest. Juliette Goodrich reports. (11/2/20)
Bay Area Republicans Feel Emboldened To Show Their Support For TrumpThe Bay Area has been a Democratic stronghold for a long time, but John Ramos tells us the presidency of Donald Trump has emboldened Republicans here to speak out like never before.
