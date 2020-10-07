Breastfeeding support for new moms

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Mothers coming up something that may come natural for a new mom, however for some it can be a little more challenging.

Marisa woloszyn has more in this month's parenting and pregnancy, sponsored by women's care new moms can struggle with breastfeeding, but luckily women's care has an internationally certified lactation consultant to help new moms. meet miffy davis.

It's about helping a new family, and mother and baby, and the mother's partner get on board and understand lactation and breast feeding davis has been with women's care for 33 and a half years.

Helping babies, moms, and their support system with breastfeeding.

One of the misconceptions with breastfeeding is that because it's so natural and a part of nature, there shouldn't be any problems or issues with it however, when it comes to breastfeeding, it can be easier said than done.

So there can be issues with milk coming in, there could be issues with sore, cracked nipples.

It's really important for women to get all the help they can in the hospital and then follow up at riverbend there are nurses and lactations consultants that help with breastfeeding right after birth.

But sometimes moms struggle when they are back home.

So, between birth and 72 hours of delivery you have your colostrum, which is just this beautiful think, gold liquid that this baby just gets drops of.

And then three days after you deliver your milk comes in every pregnant mom at women's care is given davis's information.

She is on call ready to help 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

My biggest role is to help walk really closely with the new mama and help her learn and see how well here body works and how she can trust it women's care also offer a prenatal breastfeeding class that gives an overview of the process and some of the issues