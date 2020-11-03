Global  
 

Audi RS 7 Sportback – Dynamic Ride Control Animation

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:43s - Published
An alternative to the standard RS adaptive aus suspension is the optional RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) which holds the RS 7 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11.6–11.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 265–261; Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used) even more tightly to the road and improves handling.

Pitching and rolling movements are significantly reduced during spirited driving.

A new generation of dampers with integrated valves provides for a distinct spread between the various Audi drive select modes.


