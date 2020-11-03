Audi RS 7 Sportback – Dynamic Ride Control Animation

An alternative to the standard RS adaptive aus suspension is the optional RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) which holds the RS 7 Sportback even more tightly to the road and improves handling.

Pitching and rolling movements are significantly reduced during spirited driving.

A new generation of dampers with integrated valves provides for a distinct spread between the various Audi drive select modes.