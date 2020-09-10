Global  
 

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.


Meanwhile, Ethiopia Is On the Brink of Civil War

 Ethiopia appeared to be teetering close to the brink of civil war Wednesday, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to the restive Tigray region in..
Ethiopia PM orders military response to 'base attack'

 Abiy Ahmed accuses the Tigray People's Liberation Front of launching an attack on an army base.
Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't [Video]

Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't

Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a 'declaration of war'.

Qatar- Ethiopia PM orders riposte after 'attack' in restive Tigray

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ethiopia declared a state of emergency in Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy...
Ethiopia: Bill to Declare State of Emergency in Tigray State Approved

[Addis Fortune] The Council of Ministers has approved a bill that declares a six-month state of...
Ethiopia: PM Abiy Abhmed mobilizes military in Tigray region

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has declared a state of emergency in...
