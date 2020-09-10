|
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray
Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ethiopia declared a state of emergency in Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy...
MENAFN.com - Published
[Addis Fortune] The Council of Ministers has approved a bill that declares a six-month state of...
allAfrica.com - Published
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has declared a state of emergency in...
Deutsche Welle - Published
