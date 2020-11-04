Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots
As Allegheny County finishes counting ballots, it was learned that more than 70% of voters cast a ballot.
PUNEET VIZH #USAElections2020 #USElections2020
Key Pennsylvania county, Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, finishes countin… https://t.co/K3oZ2NDvWB 2 hours ago
Allegheny County Officials Asks For Patience As Process To Scan Thousands Of Ballots ContinuesBallots are being scanned once again in Allegheny County after workers were given a much-needed break early Wednesday morning. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more.
Tarrant County Elections Admin Asks Judge For More Time To Count Thousands Of Defective Mail-In BallotsIn an urgent court hearing Wednesday, Tarrant County’s elections administrator asked a judge to allow his office more time to count thousands of defective mail-in ballots.
Supervisor of Elections believes a misprint is responsible for hundreds of rejected ballots on Election DaySupervisor of Elections believes a misprint is responsible for hundreds of rejected ballots on Election Day