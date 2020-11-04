Global  
 

Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:45s - Published
As Allegheny County finishes counting ballots, it was learned that more than 70% of voters cast a ballot.


