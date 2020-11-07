Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified A federal court held a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Trump campaign's claim that mail-in ballots should not be counted in Allegheny County and several other counties in the state; KDKA's Jon Delano reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Giuliani Wants Supreme Court to Decide Election Rudy Giuliani, the attorney for President Donald Trump, said the campaign is prepared to lose...

Newsmax - Published 7 hours ago



Giuliani to Newsmax TV: 623,000 Pa. Votes Shouldn't Count President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV on Friday that approximately...

Newsmax - Published 4 days ago



