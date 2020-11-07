Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified
Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified
A federal court held a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Trump campaign's claim that mail-in ballots should not be counted in Allegheny County and several other counties in the state; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
