Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:15s - Published
A federal court held a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Trump campaign's claim that mail-in ballots should not be counted in Allegheny County and several other counties in the state; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.


