Activists promise more demonstrations until election decided Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:47s - Published 19 seconds ago Activists are promising more demonstration until the election is settled. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH A LOOK AT THE ACTIONSCLOSER TO HOME.MATT: PROTESTERS HERE INBOSTONARE DEMANDING EVERY VOTE BECOUNTED IN THIS TIGHTPRESIDENTIAL RACE.THE GROUP STARTED YESTERDAY INNUBIAN SQUARE LAST NIGHT, THENMARCHED TO COPLEY SQUARE.THEY’RE WORRIED THAT PRESIDENTTRUMP WILL TRY TO CIRCUMVENT THERESULTS OF THE ELECTION.





