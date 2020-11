Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show for allegedly owing them "unpaid wages" and "failing to pay minimum wage and overtime," with a lawsuit demanding $1 million dollars in compensation.

Kanye West sued for $1million by opera staff over unpaid wages

