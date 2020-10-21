PM Modi saved country by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19: JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls.
He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state.
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn't attend Assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him 'aaram' and give Nitish ji 'kaam.' He further added, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic as they were scared of corona. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic".
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali', Kejriwal asked people to join him in Laxmi Puja which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm. He said that this is being done as the Covid-19 situation is worsening because of the rising pollution. Delhi's air quality rapidly worsened to 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index of 452. As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions. On Wednesday, Delhi reported another single-day record of 6,842 Covid-19 cases. As the daily infections inched closer to 7,000, the positivity rate continued to rise as well.
Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura. He is on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, Shah said, "I can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal that is possible only under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi ji. Mamata govt is not letting the benefits of over 80 central schemes of the Central govt reach the poor."
LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election. "I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed," said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and understand the pain from which they went through in past two years. Raut backed Maharashtra Police by asserting Police is independent for the investigation and he assured that there will be no injustice to anyone. Recently, Anvay Naik's wife and daughter thanked Maharashtra Police for the action in the case and hoped for justice. Naik killed himself in 2018 and named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note.
Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Mamata government during his visit to West Bengal. Shah accused the TMC government of blocking central schemes meant for the poor sections of the society and declared that BJP would form government in the state with a 2/3 majority after the next assembly elections. ‘Benefits of more than 80 schemes of the Central government for poor and tribals are blocked by the Mamata government. I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee that if she perceives that she can stop BJP by these moves then it is her misconception,’ Shah said. ‘The aid that the Central government has committed to the poor people of West Bengal has not reached them. In the tribal areas also this is the case. The poor families are also not getting health services of Rs 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Even the farmers are not getting Rs 6,000 every year,’ the Home Minister added. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "People of Bihar have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar." "These are the people under whom the crime was rampant in the state," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been..