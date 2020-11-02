‘Donald Trump couldn’t handle Covid but PM Modi saved India’: BJP president

Global  
 

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions.

Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.


 BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that the people of US had cornered President Donald Trump on the issue of coronavirus as he lags in the poll forecasts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision."

 Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi posted a four-page letter written in Hindi addressing the people of Bihar.
 SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Pakistan the transfer of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara's management.
Living with school age children does not put adults at risk of catching Covid-19, a new study has suggested.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021.

 As of Thursday morning, President Trump had 50.4% of the vote in Pennsylvania compared to Joe Biden's 48.3%, with 89% of the vote counted.
 "Quite honestly there's no legal ground for us to stop counting ballots," Hobbs said on "CBS This Morning."
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on November 05 announced that the party will support Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee in 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in the state. He said, "17 Darjeeling Municipal Corporation councillors who joined BJP in 2019, are moving back to GJM. We were with NDA for 17 years, but BJP didn't fulfil the commitments. Seeing that Mamata Banerjee fulfils the promises, we'll support her in 2021."

 Advocate General Vijay Narayan has informed the Madras High Court that the rejection order would be served to the BJP State unit office bearers on Thursday.
BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that the people of US had cornered President Donald Trump on the...
New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the...
The United States exceeded 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19.

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a...

