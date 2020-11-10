Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:49s
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata | Oneindia News

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85.

He breathed his last in Kolkata after being hospitalised for nearly a month.

Soumitra Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October 6.

India's coronavirus count has soared past 88 lakhs with a jump of 41,100 cases in the last 24 hours.

447 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total Covid-related fatality count past 1.29 lakhs.

A day after millions celebrated Diwali across the country, pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring areas soared as people defied the ban on firecrackers.

Violence erupted on the streets of downtown Washington after thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump held a protest rally to back his unproven claims of massive voter fraud and electoral malpractices during the 2020 presidential elections.

#RCEP #SoumitraChatterjee #DonaldTrump


