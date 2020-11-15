Beloved Indian Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes At 85 From COVID-19 Complications

Legendary Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died at the age of 85.

CNN reports Chatterjee died at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata on Sunday, of complications related to COVID-19.

The famous protégé of Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray had been in the hospital since October 6th, under the care of a team of 15 of West Bengal's best doctors.

An accomplished poet, playwright, and theater actor, Chatterjee's career spanned six decades and 300 movies.

Messages from prominent leaders and celebrities came flooding in.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi called Chatterjee's death a 'colossal loss.'