Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor.

Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also shared stunning photos from the festivities.

Priyanka was a vision in red and so was Kajol at their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work.

Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also posted pictures of their celebrations.

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India.

This year the festival was celebrated across the country on November 4.


