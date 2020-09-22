Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations

Women prisoners, lodged at Nari Bandi Niketan in Lucknow, celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth in the jail premises on November 04. In this special festival celebrated in North and Central India, married women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' long life.
Women across the country celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on November 04. According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth falls in the month of Kartik. Married women observe fast from dawn till dusk and pray for good health and long life of their husbands. Women wear bright color dresses with matching jewelry, apply heena on their hands and remain involved in 'puja' throughout the day. Women celebrating their first Karwa Chauth wear their bridal dresses and receive 'Sargi' from their mother-in-laws. The 'sargi' was given during the wee hours of November 04. In return, daughter-in-laws give gifts to their mother-in-laws which is called 'baya.' Nowadays, husbands have also started to practice the ritual; of keeping the fast to reciprocate the feeling. The fast is broken after moon gives its appearance. Women use the sieve to sight the moon, catch a glimpse of their husband and drink water.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bronze statue to be unveiled at Leicester Square, London as DDLJ marks its silver jubilee on 20th October. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to join hands for an adaptation of the comedy of errors, Cirkus. It will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. For minute-to-minute updates from Bollywood, stay tuned with Desimartini.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
Tiger Shroff to begin shooting for Vikas Bahl's Ganpat by December'20 has his dates booked till the end of 2021. Raveena Tandon to make her digital debut soon under Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner. For more such interesting updates, watch Daily Punch and keep following Desimartini.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00Published
Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.
The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai. She was looking beautiful in her casual attire. Shilpa was also seen teasing the paps with a flying kiss. Malaika Arora was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was looking gorgeous in her white dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sutaria were also spotted in Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra was snapped at Juhu. She looked cute in her sports attire.
Every festival in India represents the sense of brotherhood and syncretism beholden among the diversified population of the country. It is quite common to see people of different religious communities coming together and celebrating different festivals as a gesture of mutual respect and cooperation for each other. Similar scenes were observed in Siliguri and Agartala cities, where Hindus and Muslims collectively organised and celebrated the revered festival.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
The 'toy' train of Himalayan Queen in North Indian hill town Shimla arrived after 7 months on October 21. The Kalka-Shimla Express Mountain railway resumes its services from Oct 21 as a festival special train. The people involved in tourism industry are disappointed as not even a single passenger has arrived on the very first day. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.