NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres Wins Historic Race for Congress Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:52s - Published 2 minutes ago NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres Wins Historic Race for Congress New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres has won his race to the House of Representatives, becoming the first openly gay Black man in Congress. Torres joined Cheddar to discuss what the win means and how he plans to fight for the 15th District in the South Bronx. 0

