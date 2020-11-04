US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gayBlack man elected to the US Congress.

Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing election night unfolded to high tension but without violence in the northwestern city.

The US is heading for a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century.

