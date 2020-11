Acts of kindness at the polls: KC woman spends Election Day passing out treats to people in line Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:34s - Published 39 seconds ago Acts of kindness at the polls: KC woman spends Election Day passing out treats to people in line Acts of kindness at the polls: KC woman spends election day passing out treats to people in line 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WAY TO SUPPORT THE COMMUNITY ANDA WAY TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER.A LOCAL WOMAN MADE A POINT OFHELPING OTHERS AS PEOPLE WAITEDIN LONG LINES TO CAST THEIRBALLOTS TUESDAY.KENYETTA ROLLINS SPENT HER DAYHANDING OUT SNACKS, DOUGHNUTS,PIZZAS AND DRINKS TO VOTERS ATTHE BRUSH CREEK COMMUNITY CENTERPOLLING PLACE.ROLLINS WANTED TO DO HER CIVICDUTY AND GIVE THOSE VOTING ALITTLE TREAT WHILE THEY WAITED.