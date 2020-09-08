Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
An accommodation listing is offering the chance to spend a night as Mayor of 'Hell'. John Colone, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hell, Michigan, is inviting local residents to claim his throne for the evening. He's listed hell on Airbnb for 3 nights in October. Starting Oct 14, Michigan residents will be able to request to book their turn as Hell’s Mayor, during one of three individual, one-night reservations.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions. Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday with the Nasdaq snapping a five-day losing streak as investors bet there would be a soon-to-emerge agreement on an economic stimulus package. Netflix posted disappointing quarterly results. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Fred Katayama reports.
On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.
U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. Fred Katayama reports.
CFRA chief investment officer Sam Stovall, whose "Presidential Predictor" market gauge points to a Joe Biden win, tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the combination of a Democratic president and a split Congress produces very strong returns for stock investors.
U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the country's most rancorous presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a prolonged process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.
Roblox Corporation is working with investment banks to prepare for a U.S. stock market listing that could come early next year, and which the online gaming platform expects could double its recent $4..