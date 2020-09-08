Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:58s - Published 4 minutes ago

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

In a blockbuster year for IPOs, make way for another.

Reuters has learned that Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, giving outsiders their first peek into Airbnb’s business.

That puts the company on track to make its debut on the Nasdaq in December.

Sources said the home rental company plans to set an IPO price range and kick off an investor roadshow next month.

Reuters had earlier reported that Airbnb aims to raise around $3 billion and that it could notch a valuation topping $30 billion in the IPO.

The listing would come just as vacationers snub hotels and opt to rent homes instead amid the health crisis.

The company has reinvented itself.

It shifted its focus away from city apartments to holiday homes.

And it secured emergency funding from investors.