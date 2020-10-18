Zac Efron to star in new thriller 'Gold'

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Zac Efron will star in ‘Gold’, a new survival thriller flick, which is set to be directed by Anthony Hayes, who will also star in the project.


