Zac Efron strikes Gold with survival thriller

Zac Efron is turning his stay in Australia into a working vacation after signing on for survival thriller Gold.


Zac Efron reportedly finds love in Australia [Video]

Zac Efron reportedly finds love in Australia

The Baywatch star has spent the coronavirus lockdown in Byron Bay, New South Wales and recently cancelled a flight home to Los Angeles and extended his tourist visa from three to 12 months.

Zac Efron to Star in Survival Thriller 'Gold'

Zac Efron has landed an exciting new role! The 33-year-old actor is set to star in the survival...
Zac Efron to star in new thriller 'Gold' [Video]

Zac Efron to star in new thriller 'Gold'

Zac Efron will star in ‘Gold’, a new survival thriller flick, which is set to be directed by Anthony Hayes, who will also star in the project.

Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia [Video]

Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia

"Their relationship is very serious," a source tells PEOPLE of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron 'very happy' in love life [Video]

Zac Efron 'very happy' in love life

Zac Efron is “very happy” with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, as sources say the couple are "very serious" in their relationship.

