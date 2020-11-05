Global  
 

Issues of Faith: Everyone's Wilson p1

Duration: 13:58s
Everyone’s Wilson is a network of Gospel-centered churches working together for the good of every person in Wilson County, Tennessee.

This coalition emerged in 2018 when pastors and community leaders collaborated to identify four major vulnerabilities in Wilson County: hunger, addiction, safety, and education.

While we come from different churches and backgrounds, we all care about the flourishing of every person in our community.

So these vulnerabilities clarified our four strategic priorities: (1) Everyone Fed, (2) Everyone Free, (3) Everyone Safe, and (4) Everyone Ready.

Ben Hall is joined by coalition members Pastor Daryl Crouch, and Pastor Tim Bryant.


