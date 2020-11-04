Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted.

Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware.

He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."