Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

As of Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump has busied himself with filing lawsuits hither and yon to up his chances of being reelected. Trump does retain a chance of winning. However, he has fewer roads to 270 electoral votes than his rival Joe Biden. However, sources say Trump sounds resigned at moments in conversations with some of his allies, questioning whether his team could prevail in the courts.
During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.
Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1 point. That razor-thin margin made it a top priority for Democrats to win back in 2020. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he'll secure the electoral college majority necessary to win the presidency.
Hollywood clings to hope with stars tweeting #CountEveryVote and urging patience, Amy Schumer reacts to Delaware's Sarah McBride making history and Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' hosted a live election-night special.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:51Published