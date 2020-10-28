Demonstrators Gather In Support Of President Trump
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published
4 minutes ago
Demonstrators Gather In Support Of President Trump
Trump supporters gathered on Bird Road in Westchester lending their support for the president on Thursday afternoon.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Trump supporters gathered on Bird Road in Westchester lending their support for the president on...
cbs4.com - Published
22 minutes ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
The mainstream media "cried wolf," author Adam Carolla said on Thursday, reacting to the results of...
FOXNews.com - Published
3 hours ago
A Brooklyn police officer was suspended for using his car speaker to voice his support for President...
CBS News - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources