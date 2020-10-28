Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demonstrators Gather In Support Of President Trump

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Demonstrators Gather In Support Of President Trump

Demonstrators Gather In Support Of President Trump

Trump supporters gathered on Bird Road in Westchester lending their support for the president on Thursday afternoon.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Supporters Gather In Westchester In Support Of The President

Trump supporters gathered on Bird Road in Westchester lending their support for the president on...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Adam Carolla says media cried wolf for five years about Trump and people stopped listening

The mainstream media "cried wolf," author Adam Carolla said on Thursday, reacting to the results of...
FOXNews.com - Published

NYPD beefs up security presence at polling locations, prompting some concerns

A Brooklyn police officer was suspended for using his car speaker to voice his support for President...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Of Demonstrators Arrested After Marching On To I-94 To Protest Trump [Video]

Hundreds Of Demonstrators Arrested After Marching On To I-94 To Protest Trump

Hundreds of people who marched onto I-94 were protesting, they say, President Trump. Kate Raddatz reports (2:17) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Nov. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:17Published
Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid [Video]

Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid

The presidential election is still hanging in the balance as votes continue to be counted in states across the country, but polls leading into the race painted a very different picture. Katie Nielsen..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published
'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia [Video]

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published