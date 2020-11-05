THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY Film - Produced by Selena Gomez

From Executive Producer Selena Gomez and Writer/Director Natalie Krinsky, the romantic comedy, The Broken Hearts Gallery, only in theaters 20th November 2020.

Plot synopsis: What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in?

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder.

After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind.

Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Cast: Geraldine Viswanathan Dacre Montgomery Utkarsh Ambudkar Molly Gordon Phillipa Soo Suki Waterhouse Arturo Castro Ego Nwodim Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters