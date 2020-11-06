PALM SPRINGS movie (2020) - Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:55s - Published
PALM SPRINGS movie (2020) - Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons
PALM SPRINGS Film trailer- Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K.
Simmons Plot synopsis: When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
Director: Max Barbakow Writer: Andy Siara Stars: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K.
Simmons