Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes.

He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed.

However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the same condescending advice from the same young environmentalist he gave it to.

Greta Thunberg tweeted that Trump should 'chill,' 'work on his Anger Management problem' and watch a 'good old fashioned movie with a friend.

Trump originally used the 'anger management' line against Thunberg in December 2019 after the teen was named Time’s Person of the Year.