Olathe Board of Education addresses spike in COVID-19 cases in Johnson County

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SMART T-V.FOR THE SECOND DAY IN AROW --THE U-S BROKE THE DAILYRECORD OF NEWCORONAVIRUS CASES --TOPPING MORE THAN 120-THOUSAND NEW CASESTODAY.AND IN MISSOURI WE JUSTRECORDED A NEWRECORD OF NEARLY 45-HUNDRED NEW COVID-19CASES.AND NEARLY 650 CAMEFROM THE KANSAS CITYAREA.TAKE A LOOK AT THISGRAPH.THE BLUE BARSREPRESENT DEATHS.THE PURPLE LINE SHOWSCOVID CASES.YOU CAN SEE KANSASCITY IS NOW AT ITSHIGHEST NUMBER OFCASES AND DEATHS EVER.THE LAST HIGHEST PEAKWAS BACK IN JULY.WITH NEW CASESSKYROCKETING....SOME LOCAL HOSPITALSSAY THEY'RE REACHINGCAPACITY.SEVEN CHIEF MEDICALOFFICERS FROM AROUNDTHE METRO AREEXPECTED TO TALKTOMORROW ON THEIMPACT OF COVID-19 ONHOSPITALS.THE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS HEALTH SYSTEMIS AMONG THOSEHOSPITALS.DR. Wissam El Atrouni /InfectiousDiseasesYes, it actually hurts to lookat thosenumbers today, we have thehighestnumber we've had 51 inpatientconfirmed cases, 18 in the ICUand10 on the ventilators 28recovered.NOW SOME LOCALSCHOOLS ARE RE-EVALUATING WHETHER TOCONTINUE IN-PERSONLEARNING OR GO BACK TOONLINE41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS.AS THE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES SURGE INOUR COMMUNITYSCHOOL LEADERS INOLATHE ARE CONTINUINGTO HAVE TOUGHCONVERSATIONSWhat is happening right nowis undoubtably unacceptablebut fortunately you all have theopportunity to reverse themistake that has been madeLISTENING TO BOTHSTUDENTS ANDPARENTSOur we putting the kids first?Heck we have bars andcasinos openDECIDING WHAT ASCHOOL DAY WILL LOOKLIKERight now the level oftransmission in the schools ismuch lower than what we areseeing in the communityIN THE TURNER SCHOOLDISTRICT, TO PREVENTSCHOOL SPREAD,THE HIGH SCHOOLTRANSITIONED BACK TOVIRTUAL LEARNINGAFTER 26 STUDENTSTESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19CURRENTLY, 130STUDENTS AND 30 STAFFMEMBERS AREQUARANTINED AT HOMEAND IT'S NOT THE ONLYDISTRICTEXCELSIOR SPRINGS ISALSO GOING BACK TOVIRTUAL LEARNING UNTILTHANKSGIVINGPOSTING ON FACEBOOKTHURSDAY THAT MORETHAN 150 STUDENTS ANDSTAFF ARE CURRENTLY INQUARANTINE AFTERINDIVIDUALS TESTEDPOSITIVEWRITING:"WE FOUND OUT THROUGHOUR CONTRACT TRACING ANUMBER OF PARTIESWERE HELD OVER THEHALLOWEEN WEEKENDWHERE POSITIVE COVIDCASES WERE SPREAD TOMULTIPLE STUDENTS.THOSE INFECTEDSTUDENTS THEN BROUGHTCOVID INTO OUR SCHOOLSAND ATHLETIC TEAMS"A SITUATION ALL OF OURSCHOOLS, INCLUDINGOLATHE, HOPE TO AVOIDIf we continue on an everincreasing trajectory forincident rate and percentpositive, it will impact ourschoolsREPORTING. ARIELROTHFIELD. 41 ACTION





