FWCS School Board looks ahead as election wraps up

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

He votes are in but there's still one question mark for the Fort Wayne Community School Board.

The fort wayne community school board will look a little different next year..but just how different is still yet to be determined.

Fox 55's jentill neal explains how this week's election answered some questions while raising some more.

The votes are in but there's still one question mark for the fort wayne community school board.district 3 incumbent tom smith beat challenger william crittell by more than 200 votes even though smith encouraged people to vote for his opponent.> 22:29:37-22:29:57"one of the things we need to do whether tom stays on the board or resigns, is that we are going to have maybe one or two new school board members.

I know we are planning a retreat in late january to understand our responsibilities individually and collectively."steve corona is the longest serving board member.

He will be serving another term after winning handily tuesday.

While smith's future is up in the air the board will have at least one new member in jennifer mathias.

Mathias beat district 2 incumbent glenna jehl in a 3-way race.22:30:24-22:30:32 "we want to make sure clearly all 7 of us understand our role moving the district forward."corona says the board will enter the new year with a lot on their plate - starting with the budget, 22:26:48-22:27:15"it's going to be full of challenges.

We're going to have a funding shortfall.

We had about 900 or 1,000 kids that didn't show up to school this year.

That's going to result in a reduced funding situation for the school year."matthias declined to comment for this story.

We also reached out to smith and crittell and did not hear back.

In fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55news 3