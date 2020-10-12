Global  
 

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s
Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India.

With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed.

Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America.

So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters.

A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.


