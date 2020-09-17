Global  
 

Amit Shah offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata on November 06.

He was accompanied by party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh.

The temple is situated on the Eastern bank of the Hooghly River.

HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.


