Amit Shah offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata

Watch: Amit Shah meets tribal BJP worker's family in West Bengal, shares lunch



Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in West Bengal. BJP worker Bibhishan Hansda's house is in Chaturdihi village of Bankura district. It was a vegetarian platter of Bengali delicacies, served on a plate with banana leaf on it. Shah was accompanied by BJP's Kailash Vijayvergiya, Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh. Post lunch, the home minister had a brief interaction with the family members and local people. Shah, who is on a two-day tour to Bengal, arrived in Bankura on Thursday morning. He is in Bankura to take stock of the party's organisation in the district. Shah is scheduled to hold meetings and meet representatives of various communities and social groups. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year. Bankura is one of the districts where BJP had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP bagged both parliamentary seats in the district which is dominated by tribal and backward communities.

