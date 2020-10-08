Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Police in Philadelphia said Friday (November 6) they're investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the contested U.S. election are still being counted.
A police representative said officers received a tip about a Hummer vehicle with armed persons driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center.
Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer.
No injuries were reported, and no further details about the alleged plot have been disclosed.
Trump supporters carried signs reading "Voting closed," while Biden supporters held up posters reading "Count every vote." Election staffers in the city are still working through thousands of mail-in ballots.
Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, though experts say that is exceptionally rare.
The remaining ballots could decide who receives Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes, and ultimately who wins the presidency.
[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.
[NFA] A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outcome. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.
[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.