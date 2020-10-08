Global  
 

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:12s
Philadelphia police said Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center, where U.S. election votes are still being counted.

Gloria Tso reports.

Police in Philadelphia said Friday (November 6) they're investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the contested U.S. election are still being counted.

A police representative said officers received a tip about a Hummer vehicle with armed persons driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center.

Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer.

No injuries were reported, and no further details about the alleged plot have been disclosed.

Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held opposing rallies in Philadelphia.

Trump supporters carried signs reading "Voting closed," while Biden supporters held up posters reading "Count every vote." Election staffers in the city are still working through thousands of mail-in ballots.

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, though experts say that is exceptionally rare.

The remaining ballots could decide who receives Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes, and ultimately who wins the presidency.




