‘Must shed dependency on other nations’: Gen Rawat on defence production

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security.

"In the wake of contracting envelope of the defence budget, we must look at creating dual-use infrastructure through civil-military fusion."He said the emergence of a hyper connected and super collaborative world spawning innovation in artificial intelligence, cognitive sciences, robotics, drones, bioweapons, directed energy weapons, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and cyber capabilities will revolutionize warfare in the years to come.

Gen Rawat said India should move out of dependency on individual nations for military requirements.

Watch the full video for more details.


