Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Philadelphia police are investigating a plot to attack a center where votes are being counted.


