Finding Jesus Movie

Finding Jesus Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Join faith-fueled friends, Muggles and Joy, as they visit the beautiful Finding Jesus Bay, a place where Christian stories are told night and day!

Guided by the sea's best storyteller, Professor Shark, they hear all about the endless kindness and boundless love of their Creator!

Then together - along with children everywhere - they go forth to spread His word, and make their world a better place!

Finding Jesus will help kids learn about the Bible in a whole new and fascinating way!

Director: Jason Wright Voice cast: KJ Schrock, Angie Gillespie, Sarah Taylor, Lanny Norris, Tina Schuster WowNow Dive into a world of faith and friends!